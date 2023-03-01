

The National Media Commission (NMC) has cleared Nhyira FM journalist, Nana Kwadwo Jantuah over a bribery allegation levelled against him by one Frank Kwaku Appiah aka Appiah Stadium.

The Commission has said the allegation has no merit.

Serial caller and National Democratic Congress (NDC) faithful, Appiah Stadium, in a viral tape accused the journalist of receiving money from NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, for doing a fantastic job for their party.

Appiah Stadium claimed one Alhaji Sani sent him to give $2,000 and an additional GHC2,000 to Mr Jantuah.

On these allegations, Archibald Ntiri-Acquah, Fredrick Addae and George Amponsah petitioned the Commission to investigate the allegations and take the necessary action.

But in a statement dated February 27th and signed by the Executive Secretary, George Sarpong, the Commission said no evidence was found against Nana Jantuah.

“The Commission found Frank Kwaku Appiah had recounted the allegations and admitted publicly that he had no evidence to back his claims.”

“After investigations, the Commission concluded that the confession of Frank Kwaku Appiah who made the original allegation must put the matter beyond controversy,” the released noted.

Meanwhile, the Management of Nhyira FM, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group, had earlier stated that the allegation against its employee was unfounded.

A statement, signed by the General Manager, Kumasi Business, Jimmy Aglah, pointed out that the bribery allegations are ‘unsubstantiated.’