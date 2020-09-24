Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has dismissed reports that his wife, Selassie, was pregnant prior to their marriage.

Expressing shock at the reports, he stressed there is no iota of truth in them.

He made these statements in an interview on Zionfelix uncut show.

“I don’t know because they are saying it but it is not true. I am the one who happens to be out there and not my wife. She also has her life and makes the decision whether to be out there or not,” he said.

His comments come on the back of reports that flooded social media following their marriage on August 15, 2020.

Mrs Mettle was rumoured to be pregnant before their wedding, claims which attracted a lot of attention from fans and followers.

Watch the video below: