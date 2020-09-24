The 10-member committee, inaugurated to deliberate and advise on modalities for the re-opening of schools in the pre-tertiary sub-sector, has submitted its report.

The committee was charged to bring its expertise and experience to bear in ensuring consultation with all stakeholders on the way forward on all the relevant issues.

A statement, signed by the Press Secretary to the Minister, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, said the Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, received the report at a brief ceremony on Wednesday.

The presser noted the report will be forwarded to the President for extensive stakeholder engagement.

