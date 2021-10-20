A chainsaw operator, only identified as Kwaku, is on the run after allegedly killing his 30-year-old lover at Wassa Asamang in the Western Region.

The suspect reportedly dumped the body of the deceased identified as Akua Kyerewaa in a bush after the act.

Madam Kyerewaa is said to be a mother of five children aged between 12 and four from a previous relationship.

Her mother, Araba Kitiwaa, speaking in an interview with Adom News, stated the duo for some time now had been engaging in petty quarrels.

However, it is not clear what triggered his action though it was after a misunderstanding between them.

The victim, she narrated, was found unresponsive in the bush with foam in her mouth.

Meanwhile, the police in the area have begun investigations into the incident.