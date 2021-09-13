Multiple award-winning gospel musician Joe Mettle says a lot of artists are being dragged behind in the name of showbiz.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Joe Mettle said the media sometimes spreads negative rumours around before making further probes into them.

According to him, the practice goes a long way to destroy the reputation of the artistes who are caught in such webs.

We drag them sometimes but we see it as showbiz and we come back and say they are not where we expect them to be. There are a lot of these things that contribute to the drag of these artists. Sometimes even though the media works with the stories, I think research has to be done… he said.

Joe Mettle has been a victim of the unfortunate practice of some media institutions and appears to be advocating for it to be stopped.

He made reference to reports that flooded social media following his marriage on August 15, 2020.

Mrs Mettle was rumoured to be pregnant before their wedding, claims which attracted a lot of attention from fans and followers.

People still ask me about my children. The two children they said my wife has; people still ask me. I’ve actually caught people several times who are looking to see if my wife’s belly is protruded…, he explained.

Joe Mettle bemoans that it is very worrying that these media outlets don’t come out to retract their publications after the real truth comes out in the full glare of the public.

Joe Mettle has released his new album titled The Experience’, a compilation of inspiring songs.

The 13-track body of work has songs composed in the English, Twi, and Ga dialects, and features melodic contributions from great artists across the globe and his Love Gift Band.

‘The Experience’ comes in time to commemorate ten years since Mettle’s first album was birthed, and does well to showcase the unique and skillful abilities of his committed backing vocalists, The Love Gift as well as celebrated Gospel artists from around the world.

