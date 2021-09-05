The Ghana Meteorological Agency has released the weather forecast for tonight and Monday morning.

The Agency is announcing that clouds, heavy rains and thunderstorm will hit parts of the country in the next 24 hours.

The northern half will observe cloudiness and thundery showers over few places in the Upper West, Savannah Region and parts of Brong Ahafo.

The southern half, on the other hand, will observe occasional cloudiness with brief sunny periods and slight to moderate rain over most areas from late afternoon into evening.

The weather for tomorrow over the country will be generally cloudy in the morning with chances of thunderstorms or rains late in the afternoon.

With an average of 23 degrees Celsius, major parts of Ghana will be hit with thunderstorms.