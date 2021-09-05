Ghana head coach, Charles Akonnor, says he is not distracted by his critics ahead of Monday’s clash with South Africa in Johannesburg.

The West African country opened their qualifiers with a 1-0 home win against Ethiopia on Friday in Cape Coast.

Midfielder Mubarak Wakaso scored the only goal in the first half of the game.

The Black Stars, despite the win, have been criticised following their uninspiring performance with many doubting the Black Stars cannot qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year.

But Akonnor has vowed to maintain a positive outlook and prove his doubters wrong.

“What’s important is that we have to be efficient. Against Ethiopia, we didn’t excite you guys [Ghanaians] but we were efficient that’s why we won, and it stands now we are on top [of the group],” Akonnor said ahead of the South Africa game.

“We are not going to allow any pressure or whoever is making any comment to disturb us. We are focused, we are here, we have seen South Africa against Zimbabwe, we have a strategy and believe that it will work.

“We believe that even if they [South Africa] change their style of play, we will find an antidote for it and move out of this place with three points,” he added.

Ghana’s last visit to South Africa ended in a 1-1 stalemate. That result secured Ghana’s qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, which Akonnor has been tasked to win.

The Black Stars are on a quest of booking a qualification after missing out on the last edition in 2018 in Russia.