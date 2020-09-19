The Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev. Kweku Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Obofour, who is known for his flashy lifestyle, is about to raise the bar with the naming ceremony of his triplets.

Rev Obofour and his wife, Ciara welcomed triplets in May this year.

Per information, the two have named their babies with plans advanced to hold a lavish baby christening ceremony at a luxurious hotel in Accra.

READ ALSO:

An invitation card revealed that the names of the babies are Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah with their naming ceremony set to happen on September 26, 2020, at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.