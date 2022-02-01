The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has announced the Ministry of Finance has given clearance for the recruitment of about 3, 500 personnel.

These recruits, according to him, are to aid the Operation Clean Your Frontage programme under the Let’s Make Accra Work initiative.

Mr Quartey, who is also the Ayawaso Central Member of Parliament (MP), disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Monday.

“About 1,200 of the total number have been profiled so far and are expected to begin training at the Military installation by next week,” he said.

Hex explained they will be called the City Response Team whose core mandate will be to ensure compliance with the programme.

“They will be attached to the Metropolitan, Municipal and District health officers who would move from house to house to ensure homes and the environment are clean in order to check any allegation of assault by residents,” he detailed.

In addition, Mr Quartey stated the National Service Scheme has pledged the deployment of some 4,000 personnel to augment the work.

Their job, he noted, would be to sensitise the public on the initiative and also the bye-law backing it.

ALSO READ:

The initiative by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council is to ensure all households and organisations clean and beautify their frontages to complement the government’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

The initiative will also see to the training of some 3,000 civilians under the City Responses Team and will be mandated to enforce the bye-laws to govern the initiative.

Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has been contracted to create refuse collection points in all the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies of the region.