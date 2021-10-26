The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has revealed the National Service Scheme (NSS) will deploy about 1,000 to 4,000 personnel for the operation clean your frontage initiative.

According to Mr Quartey, these personnel will support the work of the Metropolitan and Municipal health officers to make the programme a success.

He disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, stating about 3,000 people have been trained to also serve as the taskforce and sanitary inspectors.

“There would be mass sensitisation and awareness with respect to operation clean your frontage. We have had consultations with the NSS and they are willing to provide personnel who will help to enforce the laws,” he explained.

To ensure effectiveness of the campaign, he hinted that dustbins will be provided from Ayi Mensah down to Ridge Roundabout and other major roads within Accra to ensure that these towns are clean.

The initiative by Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council, is to ensure all households and organisations clean and beautify their frontages to complement government’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

The initiative will also see to the training of some 3,000 civilians under the ‘City Responses Team’ and will be mandated to enforce the bye-laws to govern the initiative.

Waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been contracted to create refuse collection points in all the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies of the Greater Accra Region.