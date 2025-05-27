Greater Accra Regional Minister leads demolition at Lashibi Ramsar Site

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, is spearheading a task force to demolish unauthorized structures built on the Ramsar site at Lashibi in Tema.

The targeted buildings are located in waterlogged areas.

The May 27 exercise aims to reclaim and preserve the Ramsar site, which serves as a critical flood buffer and habitat for wildlife.

Authorities have warned that the illegal constructions could worsen flooding in the area.

Affected residents were given prior notice, with the government emphasizing the need to comply with zoning regulations.

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Ebi Bright; Tema West MCE, Ludwig Teye Totimeh; and officials from the Forestry Commission were also present.

Source: Kenneth Awotwe Darko

