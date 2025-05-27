Minority criticises Ablakwa over Washington Embassy saga

The Minority in Parliament has slammed Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa over the temporary closure of Ghana’s Embassy in Washington, D.C.

The caucus said Mr. Ablakwa lacks the tact and diplomacy expected of Ghana’s top diplomat.

The Embassy was temporarily shut down on Monday, May 26, following a special audit that uncovered a corruption scandal involving a local staff member, Fred Kwarteng, who worked in the IT department.

Kwarteng was found to have created an unauthorized payment portal through which he allegedly charged illegal fees ranging between $29.75 and $60 from passport applicants—fees not sanctioned under Ghana’s Fees and Charges Act.