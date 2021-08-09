Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, is optimistic of a clean Accra with the launch of ‘Operation clean your frontage’ campaign.

The by-laws will reintroduce regular inspections by environmental health officers who will issue court summons to offenders.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, the Minister said the campaign is to enforce sanitation regulations as part of the ‘Make Accra Work’ agenda.

He said under the by-laws, occupants/owners of all households or buildings will be responsible for the cleaning of the frontage of their buildings.

Mr Quartey said enforcement of sanitation by-laws at the local level will positively impact government’s goal of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

The launch of this campaign to be held on August 24, 2021, the Minister said, will be done at Rawlings Park in the Central business district of Accra for strategic reasons.

“Officials will go round and if they find the frontage of any structure not clean, they fine the owners,” the Minister disclosed.

The Municipal and District Assemblies will also ensure that markets, principal streets, business places, commercial centres and households are kept clean.



“Strict enforcements must be applied and I know that within the shortest possible time when all these laws are passed, we will see action,” he added.