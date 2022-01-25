The government will on Thursday, January 27, 2022, hold a major Town Hall Meeting on the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy).

The exercise forms part of series of engagements aimed at explaining the basics and importance of the E-levy transaction as well as take feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders that will inform the government on the implementation of the levy.

The E-levy is a new tax measure introduced by the government in the 2022 Budget on basic transactions related to digital payments and electronic platform transactions. This means a charge of 1.75% will apply to electronic transactions that are more than GH¢100.00 on a daily basis (24 hours).

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin are expected to speak at the exercise and in attendance will be sector-specific Civil Society Organisations and other relevant industry stakeholders.

The Town Hall Meeting is being organised by the Ministry of Information and will be live on various television networks in the country as well as the Ministry’s social media pages.

