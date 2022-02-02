Ex Ghana forward, Asamoah Gyan, took time off to visit South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns during the club’s training hours on Monday.

The Footballer turned pundit was spotted in photos together with Nigeria sports presenter, Mozez Praiz and the club’s boss, Tlhopie Motsepe.

The 36-year-old, who paid a visit to the Premier Soccer League side, had the opportunity to meet the club’s chairman, some players, and the technical team.

The former Sunderland striker on Twitter revealed he was impressed with the club’s facilities after he was given a tour.

I visited @Masandawana today with my man @Mpraiz . I met the club’s chairman , players and technical team. I was impressed with what I saw today. Great club 💪🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/m2je3YpVgg — ASAMOAH GYAN (@ASAMOAH_GYAN3) February 1, 2022

“The Brazilians were visited by two special guests, Ghana International legend Asamoah Gyan and Sports Presenter Mozez Praiz of Nigeria at training today,” the club also tweeted.

The forward still remains Ghana’s all-time leading scorer with 51 goals from 109 international appearances.

Gyan, who last featured for Legon Cities in the Ghana Premier League last season, is yet to make his decision to hang his boots or continue his football career with another club.