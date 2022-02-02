The Founder and Leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Francis Antwi aka Obofour, is a year older.

To mark the milestone which fell on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, his wife, Ciara has taken to social media to pen down a lovely message to him.

Bofowaa, as she is affectionately called, testified of her undying love for the man of God amid showers of praises on how much he means to her.

She also posted a lovely video with her husband which captured them professing their love for each other.

She captioned: Happy birthday to you, my dearest husband. I appreciate so many things about you—your strength, your calmness, your character and integrity, your sense of humour and how fun you are.

May your heart be full of joy, may it sing a song of happiness. Congratulations on your special day, my husband, I love you so much🤴🏻♥️♥️♥️.

Watch the video below: