Wife of self-styled richest pastor in Ghana, Rev Obofour, has set the internet ablaze with photos to mark her birthday.

Bofowaa turned 34 today, September 2 and all eyes are on her corner for some unbeatable birthday surprises.

Recently enstooled Queen of Ga Sempe traditional council, Queen Ciara, now known as Naa Adukwei Sikatse I, adorned herself as the royal that she is.

Bofowaa

She was clad in Kente with some gold neckpieces while doing the famous Adowa dance.

She described herself as a queen that knows her crown is not on her head but in her large heart.

Bofowaa

She has planned a joint celebration later in the day, for her birthday and 11th marriage anniversary which was observed four days ago.