Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, has called for an immediate refund of monies paid for enlistment into Ghana’s security services.

According to her, the sale of forms is unethical and an extortionist approach, hence her call for a refund.

The outspoken politician stated she could not comprehend why the government will take monies from the same people he promised jobs before an offer is made.

She made the call in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Thursday, adding the government must also apologise over the development.

Admitting this was not the first time enlistment forms were being sold in Ghana, she noted it was about time the approach is done away with.

In her view, citizens interested in the security services must get easy access and entry once they meet the laid down requirements.

Madam Kumankumah argued the sale of application forms has become a barrier for persons who may be more qualified but are financially distressed.

“Looking at the situation we find ourselves in now, most of the youth have become jobless as a result of the pandemic so asking them to pay GHS 100 before the state can provide them jobs is unfair,” she said.

She stressed about 70 per cent of the National Gross Domestic Product was being paid to the public sector so the sale of job application forms was unnecessary.

ALSO READ:

Her comment comes after the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, in July 2021, gave financial clearance for the recruitment of people into the police, prisons, immigration, and education services.

A total of 11,840 jobs are available to be filled.