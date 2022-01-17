Ciara Antwi, the wife of founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Francis Antwi, aka Obofour, has shared the latest visuals of their triplets on social media.

The three -Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah – were born on May 11, 2020.

But with about four months to their second birthday, they appear all grown up and tall.

They featured in the photos Bofowaa posted on her Instagram page to mark the birthday of her eldest son as they played together.

The children were seated by a food basket and having fun with the foodstuff contained in them.

Posting the visuals, she penned a heartfelt message to the celebrant and wished nothing but the best things of life for him.



She wrote: Happy birthday, little man! You are without a doubt the

most adorable baby boy. I have ever met and I wish you happiness, love and laughter in life, each and every day! Chill up boo❤❤💰.