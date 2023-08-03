Special aide to ex-president John Dramani Mahama, and former Minister of Transport, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has revealed how she struggled to give birth to her first son and triplets after about 15 years.

According to her, she was diagnosed with secondary infertility which cause was unknown after visiting several hospitals.

In her quest to find a solution for her condition, she engaged medical specialists for direct insemination and In Vitro fertilisation (IVF), which she said exceeded 15 before she finally conceived her triplets after her first son.

Joyce Mogtari made these revelations in an exclusive interview with Roselyn Felli on Joy Prime’s morning show on Wednesday.

“When I tell you my journey through secondary infertility, whose cause nobody could establish, the hospitals I’ve been to, the specialists I’ve had to engage, and the number of times I’ve had to have direct insemination or In Vitro fertilisation, I think with the IVF, I probably went through about 15 or 16 of them between 2008 and maybe even more, and just as many surgeries, maybe about three or four in between, just to be sure that everything was okay,” she revealed.

However, before having her first child, she underwent extensive surgery to rectify several medical difficulties with her immune system. She had no complications during her pregnancy.

After that experience, she tried several ways and means to have an additional child for over 15 years, but to no avail.

“There’s absolutely nothing we didn’t do. There’s nowhere we didn’t go, no amount of money we didn’t spend, no amount of prayers and fasting that we didn’t engage in, and all of that, nothing happened until these blessings were bestowed upon me.”

When she was finally confirmed to be pregnant, she almost collapsed because she was overwhelmed.

Given the age at which she had her children, she believes some happenings in life do not operate equally for everyone at the same time.

The former minister says her children, especially the triplets are blessings upon her life. She urged women never to give up on themselves if they do not have children soon after marriage but to hope in the Lord for the right time.

“There’s only one thing that we shouldn’t give up on, and that’s hope. Life will always throw something at you, no matter who you are,” she advised.

