Thousands of supporters and residents in the Afadjato South in the Volta Region thronged the streets to welcome the presidential aspirant of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, to the region.

Mr Akpaloo visited the region on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, to seek the blessings of Torgbuiwoo and residents ahead of his political journey in the 2024 general election.

Residents of Ve-Hoeme and its environs clad in branded T-shirts and other LPG party paraphernalia thronged the venue.

The crowd waited amidst brass band music until the arrival of the presidential hopeful.

The residents and supporters led his convoy to Togbuiga Delume VII of the Ve Traditional Council to outdoor his vision for the country.

The Volta Regional Secretary of the party, Holy Amega, disclosed that Ghanaians, especially the people of Volta are tired of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the area is faced with numerous infrastructure challenges.

He bemoaned that the Volta Region has remained the stronghold of NDC but can not boast of development and some basic social amenities.

He urged the people in the region to vote for change and help the LPG party win power in the 2024 general election.

Mamaganor of Ve Hoeme and residents pledged their support for the LGP in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.

