Founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LGP), Kofi Akpaloo, has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) could penetrate the world bank of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) should former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, win the flagbearership race.

According to him, should he pick the Minister for Railway Development, John Peter Amewu, as running mate, the NDC will be doomed.

Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)

Mr Akpaloo made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday while discussing the chances of all the presidential aspirants of the ruling party.

Mr Amewu, who shocked many after winning the Hohoe parliamentary seat for the NPP, is an ardent supporter of Mr Kyerematen.

He has declared his unflinching support for the former Trade Minister insisting that, he [Alan] is the magic wand for the NPP to break the eight in 2024.

In support, Mr Akpaloo said an Alan/Amewu ticket will thwart NDC’s dream of retuning power in the 2024 elections.

He, however, discounted claims that, electing an Akan to lead the NPP again will be politically suicidal.

The LPG leader explained that the Akan remains the largest ethnic group in Ghana so it will not be surprising if another Akan becomes the leader.

Mr Akpaloo urged NPP delegates to consider the Alan-Amewu ticket if they want to retain power in 2024.