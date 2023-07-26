Founder and flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has said stringent measures put in place by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) have discouraged individuals from keeping substantial amounts of money at Banks.

Reacting to the theft of former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s money on the Wednesday edition of the Dwaso Nsem show, he said bank officials ‘intimidate’ persons who come in to withdraw huge amounts through their lengthy cash withdrawal procedures.

He further stated that some bank officials allegedly tip off robbers with details of customers with large account balances.

“Bank of Ghana has made the withdrawing cash process lengthy. It is frustrating individuals so people are forced to keep their monies at home. Who in Ghana does not have money at home?It’s just that some have more than others. There must be a review of the strict money transaction processes.”

He also said that part of the money may be funeral contributions and her husband, an experienced architect, and former ambassador.

The office of the Attorney General has received dockets from the police of the alleged theft of millions of foreign and local currencies by two housekeepers of Madam Dapaah and her husband.

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, stated that the move was to seek advise and review of the case and not to probe the source of the former minister’s source of wealth.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) arrested and searched the Cantonments and Abelemkpe houses of Madam Dapaah after receiving over 200 petitions, she was later released.

It was disclosed that the officials of the OSP stumbled on ‘something significant’ after the search and relatives of the minister will be brought in for interrogation.

