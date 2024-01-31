The Transparency International Corruption Perception Index indicates that, there has been no progress in the Anti-Corruption Campaign in Ghana over the last four years.

The index for 2023 indicates that, Ghana’s stagnant score of 43 out of 100 reflects a broader global trend of failed justice systems, providing fertile ground for corruption to persist.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Kofi Akpaloo, the Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) said Ghanaians should shift their attention from the corruption index and concentrate on strategies for the country’s development.

“We shouldn’t happy painting ourselves black to the world. What is more important is how we are going to make this country a better place,” he said.

Mr. Kofi Akpaloo also argued that, Ghana is a better country compared to others in terms of living conditions.

“I went to Ivory Coast and bought fuel for 17 cedis 50 pesewas but we are complaining in Ghana that fuel is expensive that is 12 cedis. If you are in Ghana, you don’t appreciate the country though there are some financial crisis in the country. Ghana is far better than so many places. It’s not easy in other countries too but at least you can manage in Ghana, other countries is worse,” he said.

