The latest demographic survey on health by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reveals that the country is classified as one of the HIV fast-track infections countries.

Out of the total of 16,574 new HIV infections recorded in Ghana in the 2022 national and sub-national HIV/AIDS estimates and projections, females accounted for 10,927 of the cases while males accounted for 5,647.

Director General of the Ghana Aids Commission, Dr Kyeremeh Atuahene said the country falls under this category because of an increase in new infections.

He explained that those leading the spread of the virus are individuals engaging in same-sex marriage, actions which are illegal in Ghana, preventing them from seeking treatment.

Speaking to JoyNews on January 31, he said “The people who contribute a significant amount of new infections in the country are criminalised; men who have sex with men, sex workers, people who inject drugs, their activities are criminal in the country.

“So it drives them underground and prevents them from accessing HIV prevention and treatment services to bring down the level of new infections

“Remember that Ghana is one of the countries that is seen as having the highest number of new infections and Ghana is part of HIV prevention fast-track countries. It is not for any reason, it is because Ghana has a high burden of HIV new infections.”

He explained that to tackle the increasing phenomenon the country must concentrate on this group by finding innovative ways to treat them.

“For us to tackle prevention, we need to also focus on the at-risk populations,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Atuahene indicated that there are plans to engage influential persons in society to promote awareness of HIV and aids.

“One major gap that I see is the lack of participation of high-profile Ghanaians who live with HIV. In many countries where we have seen lower levels of stigma and discrimination relating to HIV, it has often been characterised by leadership or people who are well-placed in society.

“So you can talk about business executives, the celebrities in showBiz, sportsmen, and women, traditional authorities, even priests when they lead such anti-stigma campaigns you see results in stigma reduction,” he added.

