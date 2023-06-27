The flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has blamed the country’s under-development on both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Akpaloo’s assertion follows his claim that the NPP and the NDC have disbursed huge sums of money in the ongoing Assin North bye-election in the Central Region.

According to him, the amount of money both political parties have dished out to the constituents in order to gain political power at Assin North can “establish about 30 factories in the constituency.”

Voting is underway as the three political parties – NPP, NDC and LPG – have presented candidates to battle it out for the Assin North parliamentary seat today, Tuesday.

The NPP and the LPG have Charles Opoku and Catherine Enyonam as their respective candidates.

The NDC has also presented James Gyakye Quayson as their candidate.

The LPG flagbearer alleged that both the NPP and NDC gave out bags of cement and roofing sheets to the constituents to gain their votes.

“A lot of items including money were given to some constituents…so they have really spent a lot of money,” he stressed.

“Both the NPP and NDC have really paid huge sums of money in Assin North and none of them can deny that fact.

On the back of this, Mr Akpaloo said that “this morning, I witnessed a fight here at Assin Bereku with some constituents claiming to have been cheated in sharing the money.”