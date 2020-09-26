The Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, Rev Kweku Agyei Antwi, has in a plush ceremony, outdoored his triplets.

The man of God, popularly known as Obofour, who is known for his flashy lifestyle, held the lavish baby christening ceremony in his mansion.

The names of the adorable babies have been revealed as Jesse, Jeremie and Jeremiah.

This comes after his wife, Mrs Antwi, popularly known as Obofowaa, delivered triplets, two boys and one girl, in the early part of May 2020.

The stunning visuals sighted on Instagram have already set tongues wagging on social media.

Watch the videos below: