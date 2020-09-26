The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is making amends for using Worlasi’s song during the party’s 2020 manifesto launch without his permission.

The musician was not happy his intellectual property was used without his permission.

But, according to reports, the NDC has secretly contacted the musician to pay for damages.

“So after I made that video, the NDC has reached out to me. They have been very respectful and responding nicely. They also accepted their mistake and are actually doing something about it,” he noted.

Speaking on HItz FM, Worlasi disclosed his management and the party are still negotiating, with “paper works back and forth”.

That notwithstanding, the musician, who doubles as a fine art practitioner, advised all to be disciplined enough in respecting people’s hard work.





