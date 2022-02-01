In this week’s Fight Talk, we react to the announcement that Tyson Fury will defend his WBC crown against fellow British heavyweight rival Dillian Whyte.

Frank Warren was successful in his purse bid to secure the lucrative bout and Fury is set to return to the United Kingdom, whereas Whyte will finally get his heavyweight title shot.

As expected, social media went a little wild over the announcement which even saw ‘The Rock’ get involved.

Fury to defend WBC title against Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title fight with Dillian Whyte has been confirmed.

Fury’s boxing promoter Frank Warren announced on Friday he will be staging the heavyweight clash after successfully winning the purse with an offer of £31m.

A date and venue have yet to be confirmed but Cardiff’s Principality Stadium has been touted as a possible destination on 23 April.

Whyte is the WBC’s number one and mandatory contender after avenging a loss to Alexander Povetkin 11 months ago.

The 33-year-old has not fought since then and will fight for a heavyweight title for the first time in his career.

Fury hasn’t boxed in the UK since beating Francesco Pianeta in Belfast in August 2018. The WBC heavyweight champion’s last five fights have been held in United States, including the famous trilogy against Deontay Wilder.

How did social media react?

‘The Gypsy King’ took to social media to address the purse bid announcement and had a message for Dillian Whyte.

“I’m very happy, guys. Big GK (Gypsy King) is coming home,” he said. “Coming home, I’m coming home. I cannot wait. Me and Dillian are going to put it on the line.”

Fury added: “Get ready for the biggest British dust-up since Lennox Lewis vs Frank Bruno. History in the making.”

CAN NOT WAIT!!! COMING HOME 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/zXFQgvK3LT — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) January 28, 2022

Fury and Whyte are no strangers to each other.

The pair have sparred in the past and Whyte has called out Fury on several occasions, including via this pinned tweet on Twitter.

Gypsy @Tyson_Fury Coward always conning the public you forget I’ve put you down lots before & watched you pathetically sobbing on the canvas you ran away last year when @wbcboxing ordered you to fight me anytime anywhere anyhow #FakeTyson #Coward — Dillian Whyte (@DillianWhyte) June 26, 2020

Boxing fans have now begun their predictions ahead of the all-British heavyweight showdown between Fury and Whyte.

Bob Arum on Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte: "Whyte has a great chance because he's a big, big puncher. He's a very rugged heavyweight, a very experienced heavyweight. If anything, he poses a bigger danger to Tyson than even Deontay Wilder did." [@IFLTV] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) January 30, 2022