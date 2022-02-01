Samuel Ashie Quaye has rejoined his former club, Accra Great Olympics for the rest of the season after a short spell in Switzerland.

The U-20 forward missed the start of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season after landing a trial at FC Basel.

However, after failing to secure a deal at the Swiss club, the 20-year old has returned to the two times Ghana Premier League champions for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old was outstanding last season for Olympics and played a key role in helping the Black Satellites clinch the Africa Youth Championship in Mauritania early last year.

Ashie-Quaye is likely to feature for Great Olympics when they take on Hearts of Oak in the Mantse Derby on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.