A fired-up Tyson Fury returned to his old tricks as the Briton shoved Oleksandr Usyk in the chest before the pair were separated by security at the weigh-in for Saturday’s super-fight in Saudi Arabia.

The two undefeated world champions will contest the historic undisputed heavyweight title in Riyadh, with all four belts on the line.

Fury – at 18st 7lb (262lb) – came in at his lightest in over four years but still with a significant weight advantage.

Ukraine’s Usyk weighed in at a career-heavy 16st (224lb), although it was incorrectly announced as 16st 6lb at the weigh-in.

WBC champion Fury – who has a history of causing mayhem at fight week events – refused to look Usyk in the eye at Thursday’s news conference but came out in a playful mood for the weigh-in.

Having danced his way on to the stage, he obliged with the face-off, leaning his head into unified champion Usyk and then pushing him back.

It prompted a melee between the two teams.

“I’m going to knock him right out,” Fury said, using a number of expletives.

“I’m coming for his heart. He’s getting it tomorrow, spark out. They [his team] can all get it if they want it.”

He ended the interview and stormed off the stage.

Asked what he said to provoke a reaction from Fury, Usyk said: “Don’t be afraid. I will not leave you alone tomorrow.”

Boisterous Brits cheer on slimmed down Fury

Image caption: Fury and Usyk are both undefeated with a combined record of 55 wins and one draw

The majority of the 2,500 British fans expected to be in attendance on Saturday landed in the Saudi capital in the morning and made their way to the weigh-in.

Heavyweight legends were also rolled in as Lennox Lewis, Larry Holmes, Evander Holyfield and Wladimir Klitschko watched events unfold.

Wales’ IBF super-featherweight champion Joe Cordina and Belfast’s Anthony Cacace successfully weighed in for their bout, along with the rest of the undercard.

Then it was time for the big men. The boisterous British fans, huddled together, jeered Usyk and erupted – chanting “there’s only one Tyson Fury” – when the Gypsy King entered.

The difference in size has been a hot topic throughout the build-up and Usyk – a former cruiserweight champion – came in only two pounds heavier than when he beat Anthony Joshua in 2022.

At 6ft 3in, he is giving up a six-inch height advantage. Fury also has a reach of 85in, compared to Usyk’s 78in.

Fury, 35, comes in more than stone lighter than his close points win over Francis Ngannou in October.

He was criticised for his conditioning against the boxing debutant and appears to have made the necessary adjustments.

Usyk, 37, and his team had previously mocked Fury by calling him “greedy belly”. This week, their insult has changed to “skinny belly”.

But there are concerns Fury may have lost too much weight, impacting his punch resistance.

Earlier in the week, Briton Lewis, the last undisputed heavyweight champion in the three-belt era, said Fury appears to have lost size in his legs and it could make it easier for him to be knocked down.