Ghana Premier League champions, Accra Hearts of Oak, have announced the signing of Dennis Korsah from Ebusua Dwarfs.

The Dwarfs captain signed a three year deal with the Phobians.

The club announced the signing on their Twitter handle on Monday.

Korsah is believed to be a replacement for Raddy Ovouka who left Hearts to join New Mexico United.

The 25-year-old had a stunning campaign in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League, scoring five times and providing four assists despite his side suffering relegation.

Prior to joining the Accra-based club, Korsah had been linked with a number of clubs but Samuel Boadu’s side has acted swiftly to secure his signature.

