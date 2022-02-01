Traders around the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange (Circle) in Accra on Tuesday clashed with members of the Operation Clean Your Frontage taskforce.

The irate traders resisted attempts by the team led by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey and security personnel to demolish structures said to be in unauthorised places.

They chased the team out, hooted at them and pelted stones at the bulldozer being used for the exercise, breaking its windscreen.

With no respect for covid-19 protocols, some of them also jumped around and chanted songs to register their displeasure.

ALSO READ:

Their action attracted warning shots from security personnel who were deployed for the exercise after attempts to urge calm proved futile.