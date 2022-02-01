Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has said that the Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative will take full effect on 1st February 2022.

According to him, as part of the measures put in place for Operation Clean Your Frontage, they will roll out machines to help in the operation and to ensure that nobody sells on the streets.

“What we are saying is very simple, we are not trying to wreck somebody’s business but you cannot sell on the streets. So from tomorrow, we would be rolling out the machines to be used for the operation of the business, households,” he said.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen show, Mr Quartey stated that the initiative will be unveiled and the assembly will work with the National Service Persons in the Greater Accra Region to make the exercise a success.

“We have a special way of unveiling it. We have spoken with the National Service Secretariat to give us 15 to 20,000 personnel tomorrow,” he noted.

“Let’s not also forget that the national service personnel have been deployed to do their service in Greater Accra. The role of the service personnel in this activity is to help us educate, create awareness and sensitise the public,” he added.

Mr Quartey mentioned that the operation will take place in five areas in the region which will include Lapaz, Kaneshie, Tudu, among others.

“We will be working at five areas in the region, Lapaz, Kaneshie, Tudu. All those selling at the pavements in the streets of Accra are going to be moved to the market provided them,” he noted.

According to him, all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region have been tasked to organise floats to help create awareness in the various districts.