Singer Fameye, who hails from Bogoso in the Western Region, has visited residents of Apiate with some relief items following the explosion that killed and injured many in the locality.

Fameye, upon reaching the destination, had some of the distressed locals mobbing him for a photo. They looked grateful for the relief items that included drinks, toiletries, and canned foods among other items that will sustain them for a period of time.

Taking to his social media to update his followers, Fameye said: “Visited the people of Apiate (Bogoso) together with my team to put smiles on their faces big thanks to @mcberrybiscuitsgh @serwaaamihere @serwaaamiherefoundation & @twelliumghana for supporting!!!! Can’t wait for the Concert!”

The community was struck with an explosion which has so far claimed 13 lives, affected about 70 others and destroyed property in the town.

Check out visuals of Fameye’s visit below:

Fameye donates relief items to distressed residents in Appiatse

Policemen take selfies with Fameye as he visits Appiatse

Apiate building destroyed by explosives

