Fameye visits Appiatse residents
Fameye visits Appiatse residents

Singer Fameye, who hails from Bogoso in the Western Region, has visited residents of Apiate with some relief items following the explosion that killed and injured many in the locality.

Fameye, upon reaching the destination, had some of the distressed locals mobbing him for a photo. They looked grateful for the relief items that included drinks, toiletries, and canned foods among other items that will sustain them for a period of time.

Taking to his social media to update his followers, Fameye said: “Visited the people of Apiate (Bogoso) together with my team to put smiles on their faces big thanks to @mcberrybiscuitsgh @serwaaamihere @serwaaamiherefoundation & @twelliumghana for supporting!!!! Can’t wait for the Concert!”

The community was struck with an explosion which has so far claimed 13 lives, affected about 70 others and destroyed property in the town.

Check out visuals of Fameye’s visit below:

May be an image of 2 people, people standing and text that says 'Pure Delight Milk 607 Appiatse 1SAE 15A'
Fameye donates relief items to distressed residents in Appiatse
May be an image of 2 people and outdoors
Fameye donates relief items to distressed residents in Appiatse
Fameye visits Apiate
Fameye visits Appiatse
Fameye visits Appiatse
Fameye visits Appiatse
Fameye visits Apiate
Fameye visits Appiatse
Policemen take selfies with Fameye as he visits Appiatse
Appiatse building destroyed by explosives
Apiate building destroyed by explosives

MORE:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR