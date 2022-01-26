A gang of suspected robbers on Monday murdered a gold dealer at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region.

According to the Police, the deceased was transporting gold from Attabrakoso towards Huu.

In a Facebook post, the Police said the four armed suspects, currently at large, made away with about 324 grams of gold.

They “also made away with several unspecified amounts of money together with some mobile phones and fled into a nearby bush,” the Police added.

Meanwhile, the Police has noted that the Anti-Robbery Squad of the Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a special “bush operation” led by the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, to arrest the suspected armed robbers.

The Police have also urged gold buyers to be on the lookout for the gang who may attempt to sell off their booty, adding that “any suspicious gold dealer(s) should be reported to the Police for a possible quick arrest.”

To bolster investigation, “anyone with any information on the said robbery incident should contact the Police emergency numbers 18555 and 191.”

Further details on the matter, the Police assured, will be provided by the Ashanti Regional Police Command “in due course.”