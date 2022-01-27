The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has decided to part ways with Black Stars Coach, Milovan Rajevac.

This follows the receipt of the Technical Report from the Coach, the Medical Report and the Report from the Management Committee following Ghana’s early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations- Cameroon 2021 tournament.

A story posted on the GFA’s website indicates that the Executive Council, after considering the three reports and engagements with key stakeholders, has decided to end its relationship with Coach Milovan Rajevac and also decided that the Black Stars Management Committee be reconstituted.

“The Association would like to thank Milovan Rajevac and the Management Committee for their service and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.

The GFA will soon announce the reconstituted Technical Team and Management Committee after due engagement with all relevant stakeholders,” the GFA wrote.

Ghana’s next assignment is a FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 playoff against Nigeria in March 2022.