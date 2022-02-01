Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak have completed the signing of former Inter Milan and AC Milan star Sulley Ali Muntari.

The 2010 UEFA Champions League winner signed a one year deal with the Phobians ahead of the second round of the 2021/22 season.

He becomes the latest high-profile Ghana star to make a return to play in the Ghanaian top-flight league after Asamoah Gyan, who made a comeback last season when he joined Legon Cities.

Muntari will be available to feature for Hearts of Oak ahead of the Mantse Derby against Great Olympics on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium in the matchday 16 games.

The former Black Stars midfield dynamo has played for several clubs in Europe including Sunderland, Udinese, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Portsmouth.

Muntari has been clubless since 2020 after parting ways with Pescara.

He is famously remembered for his thunderbolt strike against Uruguay during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.