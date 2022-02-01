The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah, has stated the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has a serious leadership crisis.

According to him, he cannot fathom why national executives will go to the negotiation table to agree on issues that will later be met with fierce resistance from local executives.

In his view, whatever decision the national executives take must be through extensive consultations and the position of the association.

However, if there appears to be divisiveness, then it is obvious the leadership does not know their mandate.

“If they know their job and appended their signature to the agreement of the government mediation party, then those down who say they do not accept it are subverting authority,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Asamoah stressed the situation must be critically looked at and addressed to bring resolution to the matter.

Members of the UTAG are in their fourth week of a strike the NLC has described as illegal and has filed a lawsuit.

The lecturers are pushing for better conditions, demanding entry-level salaries of more than ¢1,200.

They have resolved to continue the strike until their concerns are addressed. But the NLC will have none of that.

