The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah, is alleging threats on his life from aggrieved workers in the country.



Though Mr Asamoah did not give any clue as to who these persons were, he mentioned it is because he makes decisions that affect them.



“Because I sign some of the letters and declarations, they think I make the decisions. So one day someone came to my office with a knife. Somebody also threatened me and he said I know your house,” he disclosed on Accra-based Asaase FM.



The situation, according to him, has pushed them to resort to a police guard at their office.

Mr Asamoah’s revelation comes amid the recent labour unrest in the country and stringent efforts by the outfit to restore calm.

On January 13, the NLC described a strike by both the University Teachers Association of Ghana and the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana as illegal.

Though the commission admitted the unions had legitimate concerns for which a meeting was called, the NLC said they did not go through the proper procedure before embarking on their strike.

