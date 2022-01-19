Over 24 hours after American rapper Victor Kwesi Mensah, known professionally as Vic Mensa, was arrested he has finally gained his freedom.

Vic was detained at the Dulles airport in the United States for carrying what the US Customs Agents say was a stash of mushrooms from Ghana.

(Credit: TMZ)

It is unclear what they thought the item was, but after series of testing, he has been cleared and freed.

Mushrooms are considered as drugs with a high potential for abuse or drugs that have no recognized medical uses — under US federal law.

The incident has stirred up massive reaction among his fans and netizens who expressed shock that mushrooms could cause an arrest and advocated for his release.

But the rapper has taken to his social media handle to announce his freedom and assured his fans of his safety.

He made this pronouncement with a caption: “I’m freeeeeee love you all God works in mysterious ways.”

Vic Mensa, while professing his love for his fans, also gave all the credit and praise to God for the victory.