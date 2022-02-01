The bruised body of a man suspected to be a thief has been discovered at Kasoa Methodist in the Awutu Senya East municipality of the Central Region.

Residents woke up to find the naked body of the man believed to have been lynched lying in a prone position in the middle of a footpath.

Information gathered suggested he is a member of a notorious robbery syndicate and he is believed to have been captured during one of such operations.

Awutu Senya East Municipal NADMO Director, Kwame Amoah, said the bruises on his body are consistent with lynching and not a mere abuse.

He added that the lifeless body has been conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue.

The Kasoa police have commenced investigations after being notified of the development.