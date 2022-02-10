Veteran Nollywood actor, Romanus Amuta, popularly known as ‘Natty’ in the foremost soap, ‘New Masquerade,’ is dead.

Mr Amuta died on Wednesday at the age of 79 after a protracted sickness.

The first son of the deceased, Chukwuma Amuta, confirmed the death of the veteran Nollywood actor in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Mr Amuta described the actor as a caring father who did his best to raise his children.

“Yes! My father died this morning in Lagos after a protracted illness,” he said.

NAN reports that the deceased hailed from Ukana in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

He worked with Daily Times Newspapers before venturing into the movie Industry.

He also acted in some Nollywood movies, including ‘Lion Finger’ in 2003, ‘Eagles Bride’ in 2005, and ‘Ijele’ in 1999.

His flourishing career suffered a setback after he had a stroke in 2009.

At the time, rumours suggesting he had died swirled on numerous occasions, but his family dismissed the claims.

In 2014, his son had refuted such a claim.

“I am surprised to hear such a fallacious rumour. It is true that my dad had a stroke some five years ago, that is, 2009. Presently, he is clinically stable, and he is recovering well,” he had said.

He is survived by his wife, Cordelia, and six children.