Sarkodie is unaware of hardships people are facing in the country – Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician has taken to social media to join many who are lambasting rapper Sarkodie for exposing a sneaker dealer who was making sales on Twitter.

The dealer posted a footwear he was selling for GHC 300 Cedis but Sarkodie asked him “not to do that” by revealing the original price of the Jordan sneakers which cost $1,068 US dollars in store.

The statement has since annoyed some Twitter users who say Sarkodie is preaching what he never practiced prior to his fame in the music industry.

Some agitated followers further exposed Sarkodie with some of his old photos where he was spotted wearing ‘inferior’ attires when he was not at par to being an A-level artiste.

When did you start wearing Autentic ?

Always give credit to #Firestick

Banku Obidi Jordan Otto Addo Suarez Adidas Ghana Card Nike Nana Aba Coutinho Maguire Zouma pic.twitter.com/SlB2u8Bqb2 — #GiftOfGod (@boymajid1) February 10, 2022

Shatta Wale, who joined the crusade, asked Sarkodie to never say that because “God has been good to us but not everyone is like us.”

According to Shatta Wale, Sarkodie is unaware lots of the masses are going through a tough time to make ends meet.

He added: U get me lol I beg relax give street boys cuz u no deh street, Ade street 247 ,,,Ground hot ruff [SIC]

Ah broda sark paa 🤣🤣u deh watch ghana economy deh talk like this ..

Maybe Yes ,God has been good to us but not everyone is like us. U get me lol



I beg relax give street boys cuz u no deh street ,Ade street 247 ,,,Ground hot ruff 😡😡 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 10, 2022

In subsequent tweets, the SM Lord also pleaded with the Twitter peeps to stop lambasting the Adonai hitmaker.

