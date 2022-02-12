Former Ghana Football Association [GFA] capo, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has backed newly appointed Black Stars interim boss, Otto Addo to make history with the team.

Addo, 43, takes up the mantle as the successor of Milovan Rajevac.

The Serbian trainer was dismissed after Black Stars poor performance at the just-ended 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Cameroon.

He will be assisted by George Boateng and former Asante Kotoko coach, Didi Dramani.

The newly constituted technical team has been tasked to steer the Black Stars to book a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Despite the noise around the appointment of Addo, the former CAF 1st Vice President has called for support for the technical team, adding that Otto Addo can make history with the team.

Speaking on GTV Sports Plus’ ‘Saving our Passion’ on Thursday, Mr Nyantakyi said: “This is a new technical team and I believe when we support them physically and spiritually, we can do it against Nigeria.

“Otto Addo is on the verge of qualifying the Black Stars for the World Cup but at this era, he must take decisions on his own.

“I strongly believe that we will make it to Qatar. We must rally behind this technical team and especially Otto Addo.

“The media must be positive in their reportage and if we support and rally behind Otto Addo, we will make it to the Mundial this time around in Qatar,” he added.

Ghana will host Nigeria on March 24 at the Cape Coast Stadium before travelling to Abuja for the return game on March 29.