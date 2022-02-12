The Minority Leader, Harruna Iddrisu, has in a rather uncustomary way, told a fierce contender of the governing New Patriotic Party’s flagbearership position, Alan Kyerematen that not all Members of Parliament support his Presidential ambition.

“I wish you well, but not all the people here wish you well, you should know that,” he said.

Addressing the House on Thursday, Mr Iddrisu sarcastically noted that Mr Kyerematen, who is the Trade and Industry Minister, abandoned his presidential campaign to respond to members’ questions.

“Mr Speaker, understandably the Whip assured us that the Minister for Trade will be here to answer questions. I see [he] has abandoned some presidential campaigns for the time being to be in the Chamber to respond to MPs’ questions,” he teased.

Mr Kyerematen has contested for the flagbearership of the New Patriotic Party since 2007.

In 2012 and 2014 he attempted again but placed second to Akufo-Addo who won both primaries.

The governing party is expected to hold its presidential primary in 2023 during which delegates will decide who will represent the NPP in the 2024 presidential polls.

ALSO READ: