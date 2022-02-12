The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has dismissed media reports suggesting the approval of the National Identification Card (Ghana Card) as an e-passport.

According to ICAO, it is not their responsibility to certify the use of a state’s identity card for international travels in place of a passport.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamaudu Bawumia, had earlier said the Ghana card would be recognised as an electronic passport in 197 countries by 2022.

However, reports were rife on Wednesday that the organisation had officially approved the Ghana Card to be used as an e-passport following a special ceremony at its headquarters in Montreal, Canada.

This, according to reports, was on the back of series of processes, which started last year.

But ICAO, in a thread of tweets, has indicated the ceremony only signified the efforts Ghana had made in ensuring the acceptance of its electronic documents.

ALSO READ:

It added the decision lies solely on bilateral agreements between the issuing and receiving states.

“Any decision to accept such alternative travel identity document is made by the receiving state itself,” ICAO explained.

Read the tweets below: