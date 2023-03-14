Local media reports say two football players died after being struck by lightning while playing a match in Kisii county in Western Kenya.

Two other players were taken to the hospital for emergency treatment after they got injuries during the tournament over the weekend.

A football federation official (Evans Akang’a – chairman of the Kitutu Chache North Football Kenya Federation) was quoted by the Daily Nation saying the teams were playing a friendly match when it started raining.

Akang’a said, “it is quite unfortunate that they lost their lives while playing a game that they loved most. As federation officials, we send our condolences to the affected families.”

Akang’a urged the authorities to install lightning arrestors on public buildings including schools and churches to reduce the occurrence of such incidents.