Manchester United have decided not to appeal against the red card shown to Brazil midfielder Casemiro in Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Referee Anthony Taylor initially booked Casemiro for a tackle on Carlos Alcaraz, but then sent him off after going to the television monitor on the advice of the video assistant referee.

United believed there was little chance of the decision being overturned.

Casemiro will now serve an immediate four-match domestic suspension.

The additional game comes because it was his second dismissal of the season, following a red card against Crystal Palace in February.

He will miss the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham and Premier League games against Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton.

“Casemiro is across European leagues, in over 500 games he had never a red card and now he has twice,” United manager Erik ten Hag said after the Southampton game.

“He plays tough but he plays fair, also in this he is playing fair. Same as against Palace, so it is very debatable.

“When you freeze it looks bad, but everyone who knows something about football, who is acting on top football, they know what is bad and what isn’t bad, what is fair.

“I tell you, Casemiro is a really fair player. Tough but fair and it shows over 500 games in big leagues, never sent off.”

Defender Raphael Varane added: “He’s a player who’s very important for us.

“He brings balance to the team and to the squad, but we have a great squad and we have to find another balance without him.

“But we have good players in every position on the pitch and we’re ready for the next games.

“I think he was very disappointed because nobody wants to get out of the pitch before the end but as I say it’s part of football.”