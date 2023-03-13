Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey, has broken his silence on the recent comparisons with Manchester United and Brazil midfielder, Casemiro.

Partey is currently enjoying himself with the Gunners in the ongoing season following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

The 28-year-old has been a livewire for Mikel Arteta’s side as they push for a first league title since the 2003/04 season.

Partey’s impressive performances have seen strong debates across the world as to who has been the better player between him and Casemiro, who joined the Red Devils last summer from Real Madrid.

Asked the same question after Arsenal’s win over Fulham on Sunday, the Black Stars midfielder only saw positives from such comparisons as he refused to pick who has been the better player.

“I have to concentrate on my work,” Partey told beIN SPORTS.

“I am really happy to be at least seen by some people and I think the most important thing is to keep helping the team, which is the mentality I have and also to work on myself.”

Partey also offered to advise on what the north London side must do if they are to end the season as champions of England.

“I think the team is really working hard. We go game after game and every game is important for us, trying to give our best and try to win every game as we have done.”

“At the end, we need to earn the right to win and the team is really working hard to be able to win the games.”

Arteta’s side currently hold a five-point lead at the top of the league table with 11 games to go until the end of the season.

Partey has been named in Ghana’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] doubleheader against Angola later this month.